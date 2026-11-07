Hong Kong's lawmakers condemn foreign governments' criticism of activist Joshua Wong ruling

​Hong ‌Kong's Legislative Council ​on Saturday said ‌it condemns criticism by foreign governments on the sentencing ‌of democracy activist Joshua ‌Wong to an additional 10 years in jail ⁠under ​the ⁠city's national security law.

The lawmakers said ⁠in a statement ​that the critics were "defaming ⁠and smearing" Hong Kong's ⁠judicial ​system and national security laws, and "attempting to ⁠deliberately distort" Wong's criminal acts ⁠as ⁠personal political expression.