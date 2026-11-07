Hong Kong's lawmakers condemn foreign governments' criticism of activist Joshua Wong ruling
Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Saturday said it condemns criticism by foreign governments on the sentencing of democracy activist Joshua Wong to an additional 10 years in jail under the city's national security law.
The lawmakers said in a statement that the critics were "defaming and smearing" Hong Kong's judicial system and national security laws, and "attempting to deliberately distort" Wong's criminal acts as personal political expression.