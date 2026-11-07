Russia says it hit targets in and around Kyiv in massive overnight strike

Russia said ​its forces carried ​out a massive ‌overnight strike ​on what it described as targets in Ukraine's ‌military-industrial sector and energy and transport infrastructure in Kyiv and the surrounding region. In Kyiv, Russia's ‌defence ministry said strikes hit the Northern ‌Bridge — which it said was being used to transport weapons, military equipment and vehicles for the ⁠Ukrainian ​armed forces — ⁠and the Meridian plant, which Russia says produces Flamingo ⁠cruise missiles.

The ministry also said the strikes ​damaged several energy and industrial facilities in ⁠the Kyiv region, including a power plant, an electricity ⁠substation ​and a munitions manufacturing facility. It added that Russian forces struck an electricity substation ⁠in the Zhytomyr region and a cargo ⁠vessel ⁠in the Black Sea that it said was transporting military equipment and dual-use ‌goods ‌to Ukraine.