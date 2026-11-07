Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dials Oil India CMD over fire at Tengakhat oil reservoirs, urges best medical treatment for injured

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal spoke by telephone with the Chairman and Managing Director of Oil India Ltd. at the company's headquarters in Duliajan to take stock of the explosion and major fire at the Tengakhat oil field's ITF facility.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 12:44 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal dials Oil India CMD over fire at Tengakhat oil reservoirs, urges best medical treatment for injured
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal spoke by telephone with the Chairman and Managing Director of Oil India Ltd. at the company's headquarters in Duliajan to take stock of the explosion and major fire at the Tengakhat oil field's ITF facility. During the conversation, Sonowal urged the company to ensure the best medical treatment for everyone injured in the incident and to take all necessary measures without delay.

The Lok Sabha MP from Dibrugarh LSC also called for appropriate compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. Sonowal further advocated a high-level inquiry by the concerned authorities to establish the exact cause of the fire and bring all aspects surrounding the incident to light.

Meanwhile, one worker died, and six others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out following an explosion at the Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, the company said. This is an update to the earlier report in which five workers were reported injured, and one worker was missing following the fire and explosion at the facility on Friday morning.

The incident occurred during technical work at the facility, with preliminary reports suggesting that the explosion took place in the crude oil storage section while a valve was being operated. Earlier, speaking to ANI, Kamal Phukan, Area Manager of Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd, said that around five workers had sustained injuries and were shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

"During technical work, a fire broke out and around five people were injured. They have been brought to the Assam Medical College and Hospital here. I have no information about any death," Phukan said. In a subsequent statement, Phukan said the incident occurred during routine maintenance work on machinery that was serviced monthly or quarterly.

"There is something today that is regular, something we have to do. There was a thing called Bath Hita in Velpur. There was a machine that was serviced monthly or quarterly. There was an accident. There are 5 people in Assam Medical College, one in Oil Medical College and one whom we have not found yet. Our special team is working to find him, sir," he said. (ANI)

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