Russian aide and military intelligence chief to attend talks with US and Ukraine, Kremlin says

Russia's ​delegation ​to talks ‌with the United ​States and Ukraine next ‌week will include Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky as well as Deputy ‌Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and ‌Mikhail Galuzin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency. The ⁠delegation ​will ⁠also include Igor Kostyukov, chief ⁠of Russia's military intelligence agency, and ​Yuri Zhigarlovsky, a senior General Staff ⁠officer, alongside other senior ⁠diplomatic and ​military officials, he added on Saturday.

The trilateral ⁠meeting in Abu Dhabi is ⁠scheduled ⁠to take place from November 10-11.