Sharad Pawar discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after undergoing successful medical treatment for a respiratory and chest infection.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 13:19 IST
Sharad Pawar discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after undergoing successful medical treatment for a respiratory and chest infection. A doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, Dr Pratit Samdani, said that Pawar had been admitted to the hospital following a bronchitis attack and related chest infection and has been advised to continue treatment at home.

"Sharad Pawar has been discharged in a stable condition. He will continue his treatment at home. He had suffered from a bronchitis attack and a chest infection, which are now improving. He has been asked to continue his treatment at home and to take standard precautions that every citizen of the country should take," he said. Dr Samdani expressed confidence in the veteran leader's compliance with medical advice, "Given his age, a few additional instructions have been provided. He is very compliant, and I am very sure that he will take care of himself."

Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment.

"Sharad Pawar was admitted yesterday at Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. He is stable and under treatment. He was admitted last night; he had a cough and an infection, something like bronchitis trouble. His treatment is ongoing, and he is currently stable," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, the NCP-SP chief was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic. (ANI)

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