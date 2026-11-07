Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say
Five people have died and more than 10 have been injured in a shooting on the main market square in Krakow, police said on Saturday.
"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and is currently being transported to a hospital," police wrote on X. A police spokesperson told Reuters that they began to receive reports at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that a car from which shots were being fired at random people had entered the square.