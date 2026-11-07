Five killed in shooting in main square of Polish city of Krakow, police say

Five ‌people have ​died and more than 10 ‌have been injured in a shooting on the main market square ‌in Krakow, police said ‌on Saturday.

"The perpetrator was shot by police officers and ⁠is currently ​being ⁠transported to a hospital," police ⁠wrote on X. A police spokesperson ​told Reuters that they began ⁠to receive reports at around ⁠3 ​p.m. (1400 GMT) that a car from which shots ⁠were being fired at random ⁠people ⁠had entered the square.