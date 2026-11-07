Syria denies plans to send troops to Yemen, says military cooperation with Saudi Arabia could expand

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 21:14 IST
Syria denies plans to send troops to Yemen, says military cooperation with Saudi Arabia could expand

​Syria has ​no plans ‌to send military ​forces to Yemen, a Syrian diplomatic ‌source told state news agency SANA, dismissing reports of a possible deployment ‌as baseless. The source was outlining the ‌scope of military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which currently focuses on training ⁠Syrian forces, ​building ⁠their capabilities and exchanging military expertise.

Coordination visits ⁠by Saudi officials to Syria are ​set to begin next month, with ⁠the cooperation potentially developing into a mutual ⁠defence ​agreement or Syria joining the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, ⁠depending on the shared interests of ⁠both countries, ⁠the person added.

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