Syria denies plans to send troops to Yemen, says military cooperation with Saudi Arabia could expand

​Syria has ​no plans ‌to send military ​forces to Yemen, a Syrian diplomatic ‌source told state news agency SANA, dismissing reports of a possible deployment ‌as baseless. The source was outlining the ‌scope of military cooperation with Saudi Arabia, which currently focuses on training ⁠Syrian forces, ​building ⁠their capabilities and exchanging military expertise.

Coordination visits ⁠by Saudi officials to Syria are ​set to begin next month, with ⁠the cooperation potentially developing into a mutual ⁠defence ​agreement or Syria joining the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, ⁠depending on the shared interests of ⁠both countries, ⁠the person added.