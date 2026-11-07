Maharashtra govt eases Farmer ID process, extends crop inspection facility to benefit 

The Maharashtra government has announced a series of measures to facilitate Farmer ID registration and crop inspection for farmers across the state, with Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule taking the initiative to ensure that eligible farmers are not deprived of government benefits due to gaps in land records or cultivation information. Under the new procedure, farmers who could not obtain a Farmer ID under the Agristack initiative due to the non-availability of land records or cultivation details will now be able to get their records verified by the Talathi, Mandal Officer and Tehsildar.

In another decision, the Revenue Department has issued a circular introducing an alternative procedure for crop inspection where online Kharif crop registration is not possible due to technical or geographical difficulties. Such crop inspections will now be conducted through 'e-Ferfar', with the process being undertaken at the Talathi level to ensure that crop registration is not stalled. The decision is expected to provide relief to around 70 lakh farmers in the state. Bawankule has instructed the Revenue Department to implement the new procedure.

The initiative aims to ensure that all farmers can avail themselves of the benefits of government schemes, subsidies, crop loans, crop insurance and digital agriculture services. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, addressing reporters, said the current year had been challenging due to inadequate rainfall, which resulted in heavy crop losses and problems related to fodder and water availability.

He said the government was standing firmly with distressed farmers and had initiated several measures, including depositing Rs 5,000 each into the bank accounts of 1.5 crore farmers. The government has also decided to waive outstanding electricity bills amounting to Rs 58,000 crore up to June. Fadnavis said the government had decided to celebrate Diwali with farmers to encourage them amid the difficulties. He also highlighted plans to construct check dams, small water barriers and undertake water conservation projects to address water scarcity in villages.

The Chief Minister further said that various healthcare facilities, including free surgeries, were being provided and assured farmers that the government would stand behind them to ensure access to these services. (ANI)