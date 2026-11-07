Erdogan tells Trump Turkey will continue efforts for U.S.-Iran peace
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump by phone that Ankara would continue its peace efforts and that tensions between Iran and the United States should be resolved through diplomacy, Erdogan's office said on Saturday.
Erdogan told Trump that Turkey would also continue to contribute to efforts to end the war in Ukraine and that contacts with both Kyiv and Moscow should be intensified, according to a readout from his office.