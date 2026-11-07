Erdogan tells Trump Turkey will continue efforts for U.S.-Iran peace

​Turkish ​President ‌Tayyip Erdogan told US ​President Donald Trump ‌by phone that Ankara would continue its peace efforts and ‌that tensions between ‌Iran and the United States should be resolved through ⁠diplomacy, Erdogan's ​office ⁠said on Saturday.

Erdogan told Trump ⁠that Turkey would also ​continue to contribute to efforts to ⁠end the war in ⁠Ukraine ​and that contacts with both Kyiv and ⁠Moscow should be intensified, according ⁠to ⁠a readout from his office.