Explosions heard in areas in southern Iran, Iranian media report

Explosions were heard on Saturday evening ​in several areas in southern Iran, including on Qeshm ​Island in the Strait of ‌Hormuz, Iranian ​state television reported.

Iran's state TV suggested that the explosions might be linked to Iranian military activities in the strategic waterway, which has become subject to repeated ‌attacks on commercial shipping since the war erupted between the US and Iran in February. It said Iranian officials have not confirmed any missile strikes on the areas, while the semi-official Tasnim news agency cited a source as saying that the ‌explosions heard on Qeshm Island were not related to missile strikes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said early on ‌Sunday that two oil tankers were on fire after hitting mines as they attempted to pass through an "unauthorized route" in the strait. It was not immediately clear if the incidents referred to by the IRGC were linked to the sound of explosions heard in southern Iranian ⁠areas. Iran has ​hit vessels it says ⁠have violated its restrictions on passage through the waterway, as it seeks to assert control over the strait and exert pressure on Washington.

Earlier ⁠on Saturday, Tasnim news agency said two missiles struck Qeshm Island with no official information on possible damage. The reported explosions come ​days after the US carried out strikes on the island. A US official said those strikes ⁠were limited and not a resumption of major combat operations.

The US military said on Saturday evening that its forces disabled a commercial vessel that ⁠tried ​to get through the US blockade of Iran. The US Central Command said one of its aircraft fired at the vessel's stern and disabled the ship after it attempted to violate the blockade.

Countries in the region ⁠had been anticipating that US President Donald Trump, who has held off on strikes on Iran during the weeks ⁠leading up to Tuesday's ⁠midterm elections, could restart attacks once the voting was over. Iran has repeatedly said it would respond to new attacks by striking at US and Israeli targets in neighboring ‌countries.