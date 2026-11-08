Rugby-France rout Fiji 54-17 to reclaim Northern Hemisphere lead

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 03:35 IST
Rugby-France rout Fiji 54-17 to reclaim Northern Hemisphere lead

​Injury-hit France crushed ​Fiji 54-17 in ‌Lyon on ​Saturday to return to the top of the ‌Northern Hemisphere section of the Nations Championship before facing South Africa. The French side scored eight ‌tries through Jean-Baptiste Gros, Sipili Falatea, ‌Aaron Grandidier Nkanang, Kalvin Gourgues, Theo Attissogbe, Charles Ollivon, Antoine Dupont and a penalty try. Gourgues ⁠and ​Maxime Lucu ⁠added 12 points with the boot.

Vinaya Habosi and ⁠Selestino Ravutaumada scored Fiji’s two tries, both ​converted by Ben Volavola, while Simione Kuruvoli ⁠kicked a penalty. France are on 17 points, two ⁠clear ​of Ireland, but lost flyhalf Romain Ntamack to injury during the first ⁠half.

Fiji are bottom of the Southern Hemisphere section ⁠without ⁠a point before heading to Ireland next week.

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