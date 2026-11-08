Police officer's home in France destroyed by fire, interior minister says

A ​police ​officer's home ‌in Auch, southwestern ​France, was destroyed by ‌fire on Saturday in what authorities believe was a ‌deliberate attack, Interior Minister Laurent ‌Nunez said. "Everything suggests that this intolerable criminal act was committed ⁠because ​of ⁠the officer’s profession," Nunez said.

The ⁠house was destroyed despite ​the intervention of firefighters, he ⁠said. "All necessary resources will be ⁠deployed ​to identify those responsible and bring them ⁠to justice," Nunez added in ⁠a ⁠post on X.