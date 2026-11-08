Sailing-France's Laperche wins Route du Rhum Ultim in record time

France's Tom Laperche clinched victory in the ​Route du Rhum's Ultim class in his ​first appearance, mastering a transatlantic race ‌that ​knocked out three rival boats. The 29-year-old skipper crossed the finish line in Pointe-a-Pitre at 10:31 p.m. on Saturday (0231 GMT on Sunday) aboard ‌SVR-Lazartigue, completing the 3,542-nautical-mile race from Saint-Malo to Guadeloupe in 6 days, 13 hours, 27 minutes and 40 seconds.

He set a race record, beating Charles Caudrelier's 2022 mark of 6 days, 19 ‌hours, 47 minutes and 25 seconds. Laperche, who won the Fastnet Race and the Transat Cafe ‌L'Or last year, was locked in an intense battle with Armel Le Cleac'h in the early part of the race. But the skipper of Maxi Banque Populaire XI eventually capsized off the Azores on Wednesday morning, three days ⁠after the ​start.

Le Cleac'h, winner of ⁠the 2016-17 Vendee Globe, was rescued by a Panamanian cargo ship. He was not the only one to abandon in ⁠the Ultim class, whose trimarans are 32 metres long and 23 metres wide (105 feet by 75 feet). ​Defending champion Charles Caudrelier was forced out on Tuesday due to foil damage on his ⁠new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild — Gitana 18.

Anthony Marchand, skipper of Actual Ultim 4, also dropped out of the transatlantic ⁠race ​on Wednesday, two days after suffering a major technical problem with his central rudder. The retirements left the way clear for Laperche, one of the most talented skippers of his generation, ⁠who has been mentored by 2012-13 Vendee Globe winner François Gabart.

The Ultims were the first boats ⁠to finish. The IMOCAs — ⁠60-foot (18-metre) monohulls used in the Vendee Globe and the Ocean Race — are expected to reach Guadeloupe on Tuesday, with MACSF skipper Corentin Horeau ‌leading the fleet.