From Rights to Reality: Why Millions of Domestic Workers Still Lack Fair Pay and Job Security

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Social Security Association brought governments, employers and worker representatives together in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 3–5, 2026, to address a persistent problem: domestic workers have gained legal recognition, but millions still lack effective employment protection. Supported by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, the conference marked 15 years since the adoption of the Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189).

The discussions matter beyond the homes where domestic workers cook, clean and provide care. Their working conditions affect household incomes, consumers' access to reliable services and the ability of traders and other business owners to balance work with family responsibilities. For policymakers, the challenge is to make protection accessible while addressing the affordability of care.

Rights on Paper, Protection Out of Reach

ILO estimates released on October 27 show that 80 million people worked as domestic workers in 2025, compared with 75.6 million in 2019. Around 66.5 million, or 83.1%, were informally employed, often without effective labour and social protection.

These figures refer to 2025, rather than employment measured during the conference year. Domestic work's share of overall employment remained broadly stable, meaning rising worker numbers do not indicate that the sector grew faster than employment generally.

The picture also varies between countries. Informality declined or remained stable in 91 of 140 countries with comparable data. However, the global number of informal domestic workers increased, partly because more workers were concentrated in countries where informality remained high.

This distinction matters for policy. National reforms can produce improvements even while worldwide totals worsen. Governments need to examine whether workers actually receive benefits and can enforce employment conditions, alongside counting laws passed or registrations completed.

Low Pay Reaches Beyond the Workplace

Domestic workers earned an average of 53.3% of other employees' monthly wages. Women represented 77.2% of the workforce and earned, on average, just 48% of other employees' monthly wages. Meanwhile, 35.2% of domestic workers worked at least 49 hours weekly.

Monthly earnings comparisons reflect differences in working hours as well as pay rates. They should therefore not be presented as a direct comparison of hourly wages for equivalent work. Nevertheless, the figures show substantial income inequalities.

For workers, low and unpredictable earnings limit spending on food, transport, housing and education. Traders serving these households could benefit from more stable purchasing if employment becomes more secure, although the available evidence does not quantify that effect.

Domestic services also help some shopkeepers and business owners manage childcare and support older relatives. Reliable care can help them maintain working hours. When arrangements break down, family members may need to reduce time spent earning an income.

Consumers face an affordability challenge, however. Proper wages, overtime payments and social contributions can raise household employment costs. Families with limited resources may need wider support to access care while meeting their responsibilities as employers.

Making Fair Employment Easier to Deliver

Conference participants examined registration, social security, fair wages, working hours, inspection and access to justice. Discussions also covered recruitment, skills recognition and stronger worker representation.

For household employers, clear information is essential. Many lack experience with contracts, payroll or contribution systems. Simple registration procedures and understandable rules could make compliance easier.

Workers employed by several households present a particular challenge. Contribution arrangements need to explain each employer's responsibility and allow workers to build meaningful protection across different jobs.

Enforcement also requires practical solutions. Employment takes place inside private homes, creating questions about inspection and privacy. Complaint procedures must be affordable and accessible, especially for workers who fear losing their income.

Digital platforms could help record employment and process contributions. However, a booking or payment record alone does not guarantee fair conditions. Recruitment agencies and platforms need clearly defined responsibilities so workers and households understand who handles wages, contributions and disputes.

The Next Test Is Action Households Can See

Ageing populations, migration and digital recruitment are changing domestic employment and care needs. Growing demand could create opportunities, but it does not automatically produce secure or adequately paid jobs.

Policymakers should track active social insurance coverage, wage compliance, working hours and complaint resolution. Registration numbers alone cannot show whether protection works in practice.

Development partners could support administrative systems and better data, while worker and employer organizations could identify obstacles that official statistics miss.

For traders and consumers, progress means dependable services supported by fair employment arrangements. For governments, the central task is to connect worker protection with accessible care and demonstrate that recognised rights improve everyday working lives.