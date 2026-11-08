Beyond a Roof: How Sudan’s Shelter Crisis Could Strain Household Budgets and Stall Local Trade

Sudan's worsening shelter shortage threatens more than the safety of displaced families. It could also slow the recovery of household incomes, local businesses and essential services. The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, and the International Organization for Migration, IOM, warned on November 6 that funding shortages were putting emergency shelter supplies at risk, including assistance for families returning to damaged communities.

For traders, consumers and policymakers, the central concern is whether people can rebuild their lives without secure accommodation. Returning home does not necessarily mean finding a habitable house, functioning services or opportunities to earn an income.

Millions Need Shelter, but Assistance Falls Short

An estimated 15.4 million people across Sudan need emergency shelter and essential household supplies, according to the agencies. Funding constraints allow humanitarian organisations to prioritise approximately 10 per cent of those in need. So far, 936,000 people have received assistance.

These figures describe different stages of the response. The number prioritised for assistance is not the same as the number reached. Based on the reported totals, assistance has reached roughly 6 per cent of estimated need, although this does not show whether recipients received sufficient support.

The reporting period and contents of the assistance packages behind the recipient figure need clarification.

For families, inadequate shelter can create difficult spending choices. Paying for temporary accommodation or repairs may leave less money for food, transport and other necessities. These are potential consequences; the agencies' statement does not measure household spending changes.

Limited funding also forces aid organisations to make difficult decisions about coverage. Supporting the most urgent cases may leave other vulnerable households waiting, while spreading supplies more widely could reduce the assistance available to each family.

Returning Home Does Not Mean Recovery

Around 8.6 million people remain displaced within Sudan, while more than 4.6 million have fled across borders. Separately, over 5.2 million people have returned to their areas of origin, many finding damaged homes, infrastructure and services.

These figures should not simply be added together as a count of people currently displaced. They describe different population movements, including people who have returned after displacement.

For returning consumers, the reopening of shops is only one part of recovery. Families also need purchasing power, reliable access to goods and somewhere safe to live. Emergency supplies can meet immediate needs, but cannot replace employment or functioning public services.

Traders may find demand for building materials, repairs and household goods as communities become repopulated. However, demand based on urgent need does not guarantee that customers can afford purchases.

Businesses deciding whether to reopen or restock therefore face uncertainty. Their prospects depend on household incomes, transport conditions and the availability of supplies. Policymakers should assess these conditions before treating rising return numbers as evidence of economic recovery.

Broken Supply Routes Put Markets Under Pressure

Continued fighting, insecurity, drone attacks and damaged infrastructure are restricting humanitarian operations, according to UNHCR and IOM. Logistical difficulties are also preventing agencies from moving and positioning emergency materials where they are needed.

These barriers show why additional funding, while necessary, cannot alone guarantee delivery. Supplies must also reach affected communities safely.

Commercial traders operating in affected areas face related questions about delivery times, transport availability and maintaining stocks. However, the available evidence does not quantify business losses or establish how shelter shortages are affecting prices.

Aid procurement could support local businesses where suitable goods are available. Where markets cannot meet demand, supplies may need to come from elsewhere. Decisions should reflect local availability, quality, prices and delivery capacity.

Cash assistance also requires careful assessment. It could give households flexibility where shops are stocked and accessible. But money cannot replace goods that are unavailable. Aid agencies need local market information when deciding whether cash, materials or a combination would work best.

Funding Decisions Will Shape the Next Phase

Sudan's 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan seeks $2.9 billion to assist 20.4 million people, from an estimated 33.7 million needing humanitarian support. Around 47 per cent of the requested funding had been received when the agencies issued their warning.

That percentage applies to the overall humanitarian appeal. It should not be interpreted as the funding rate for shelter assistance specifically.

For policymakers and international donors, the immediate priorities are replenishing supplies, supporting delivery and tracking whether assistance reaches vulnerable households. Transparent reporting should distinguish financial commitments from usable funds, and supplies purchased from materials actually delivered.

The statement does not provide a nationwide date for stock exhaustion or a detailed replenishment timetable.

The strongest measure of progress will be whether displaced families and returnees obtain adequate shelter and can remain safely housed. Longer-term recovery will also require opportunities to earn income and access essential services.