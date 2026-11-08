Following is a summary of current entertainment news ​briefs.

Film 'One in a Million' follows ​young Syrian refugee's journey over ‌10 years

Israa ​was 11 years old and selling cigarettes with her father on a street corner in Turkey when ‌filmmakers Jack MacInnes and Itab Azzam met the Syrian refugee in 2015. They were charmed by the bubbly young girl and wanted to tell her story as her family, ‌who had fled war-ravaged Aleppo, journeyed across eight countries to settle in Germany.

Macklemore ‌says US venues rejected his Free Palestine tour

American rapper Macklemore, an outspoken critic of Israel's war in Gaza, said on Friday that major US concert venues including New York's Madison Square ⁠Garden ​refused to book ⁠his Free Palestine tour that just concluded three dates in Europe. The "Thrift Shop" performer launched the effort ⁠after he was removed as the opening act on musician Ed Sheeran's concert tour in ​August. Macklemore said at the time that stadium owners had objected to ⁠him saying "Free Palestine" on stage.

Russell Brand, convicted of rape, now likely to face more allegations, says ⁠UK ​police chief

Russell Brand, once a high profile British comedian and star of several Hollywood movies, is likely to face further allegations as more victims come ⁠forward in the wake of his rape conviction, the country's top policeman said ⁠on Friday. Brand, the ⁠former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, is facing a lengthy jail term after being convicted in a London ‌court ‌on Thursday of raping a woman and sexually ​assaulting three more.