Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 10:30 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news ​briefs.

Film 'One in a Million' follows ​young Syrian refugee's journey over ‌10 years

Israa ​was 11 years old and selling cigarettes with her father on a street corner in Turkey when ‌filmmakers Jack MacInnes and Itab Azzam met the Syrian refugee in 2015. They were charmed by the bubbly young girl and wanted to tell her story as her family, ‌who had fled war-ravaged Aleppo, journeyed across eight countries to settle in Germany.

Macklemore ‌says US venues rejected his Free Palestine tour

American rapper Macklemore, an outspoken critic of Israel's war in Gaza, said on Friday that major US concert venues including New York's Madison Square ⁠Garden ​refused to book ⁠his Free Palestine tour that just concluded three dates in Europe. The "Thrift Shop" performer launched the effort ⁠after he was removed as the opening act on musician Ed Sheeran's concert tour in ​August. Macklemore said at the time that stadium owners had objected to ⁠him saying "Free Palestine" on stage.

Russell Brand, convicted of rape, now likely to face more allegations, says ⁠UK ​police chief

Russell Brand, once a high profile British comedian and star of several Hollywood movies, is likely to face further allegations as more victims come ⁠forward in the wake of his rape conviction, the country's top policeman said ⁠on Friday. Brand, the ⁠former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry, is facing a lengthy jail term after being convicted in a London ‌court ‌on Thursday of raping a woman and sexually ​assaulting three more.

TRENDING

1
Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Paraguay swears in new president as Peña is put under house arrest

Global
2
NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

NBA-Warriors' Porzingis stepping away from basketball to prioritize health 

Global
3
Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Trump vows new US air show will be biggest in the world

Global
4
Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Haiti PM says gang leader Mathias Saintil dead

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Closing MENA’s Gender Finance Gap Could Open New Markets for Banks, Businesses and Investors

From India to Europe: Why IMEC Must Fix Rail Links and Border Delays to Unlock Global Trade

Africa's Growth Powerhouse? Ethiopia Faces a $608 Billion Challenge to Secure Its Economic Future

Can Asia-Pacific Close Its Tax Gap? IMF Outlines Reforms to Boost Revenue and Protect Families

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