Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Siberian burial site reveals ancient use of cannabis as an intoxicant

A ​Siberian burial mound from the ancient Scythian culture dating to 2,800 years ​ago has yielded the oldest-known evidence for the use of ‌cannabis ​for its mind-altering effects, with scientists finding its seeds among the grave goods and human hair bearing its chemical signatures inside the tomb. Researchers said the evidence was unearthed in a monumental burial structure, around 460 feet (140 meters) in diameter, located in ‌the Uyuk Valley of Russia's remote Republic of Tyva. The tomb in southern Siberia was the last resting place of high-ranking members of Scythian society, known for its expertise in horseback warfare and gold craftsmanship, and its relatively nomadic lifestyle across the Eurasian steppe.

Octopuses follow two strategies to squeeze through tiny holes

Octopuses are famous for slipping through seemingly impossible gaps. Scientists ‌have now mapped how they do it, finding that these marine invertebrates organize their eight arms and soft bodies into a sequence that changes when the opening gets ‌tighter — a strategy that could offer lessons for robots designed to enter confined spaces. Unlike humans and other animals with rigid skeletons, octopuses have extremely flexible bodies built around what scientists call a muscular hydrostat, a system of muscles that provides both support and movement without bones.

Russia using own version of Starlink for military comms over Ukraine, Kyiv says

Russia is already using its new Rassvet satellite network - billed as a homegrown version ⁠of Starlink - ​for military communications over Ukraine, aiming to make ⁠its strike drones more accurate and harder to jam, Ukrainian military intelligence told Reuters. Russia has launched 32 Rassvet satellites into orbit so far this year in two batches in March and July, according to the ⁠Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense (GUR). The Russian government said last month that Russia had launched more than 30 satellites.

Firefly inks $1.3 billion deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile 'Blacklift' rocket

Firefly ​Aerospace will supply core engines for a new rocket under development by satellite communications firm AST SpaceMobile in a $1.3 billion deal, underscoring a push among satellite ⁠companies to secure access to space. The engine deal, announced on Friday, is a key part of new plans by AST SpaceMobile to develop its own rocket named Blacklift as it races to deploy a satellite constellation ⁠for ​global cellular broadband service and wean itself off a reliance on third-party rockets like SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Astronomers spot white dwarf star with two rings of planetary debris

Billions of years from now, the sun is expected to run out of fuel and greatly expand into what is called a red giant, eventually shedding its outer layers and ⁠leaving behind its dense core, a white dwarf. Some of the planets in our solar system would be destroyed while others might survive. Researchers have now spotted a white ⁠dwarf with planetary debris swirling around it in ⁠an unusual configuration that may offer a peek into one possible outcome for our solar system in the distant future.

China adopts law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection

Beijing has approved a law to improve China's Antarctic research and strengthen regulation of its exploration activities, ‌the official Xinhua news ‌agency reported on Friday.

Like the US, China has been expanding its presence in Antarctica and ​the Arctic to explore polar resources.