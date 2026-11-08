Soccer-Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 19:12 IST
Soccer-Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel ​Neuer suffered a partial ​tendon tear in his ‌right foot ​during Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, the German champions said on ‌Sunday.

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