Soccer-Bayern keeper Neuer suffers partial foot tendon tear
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, the German champions said on Sunday.
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot during Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win at Mainz, the German champions said on Sunday.
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