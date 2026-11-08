Golf-Rahm marks DP World Tour return with victory in Abu Dhabi 

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 19:22 IST
Golf-Rahm marks DP World Tour return with victory in Abu Dhabi 

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm sealed a triumphant ​return to the DP World Tour ​on Sunday, winning the Abu ‌Dhabi ​Championship a month after leaving LIV Golf. It was the former world number one's first tournament since he left the breakaway ‌circuit, and the Spaniard hit a five-under 67 in Sunday's fourth round to finish 23-under, earning his 11th title on the DP World Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton took second place, finishing two ‌strokes behind Rahm, while Rory McIlroy was third. "It means a lot. Still almost not ‌letting myself believe it. It's been quite a while since I've played good in a DP World Tour event," said Rahm, who had joined LIV Golf in 2023.

"In my last showing, if you don't count ⁠the ​withdrawals, I think I ⁠finished last. So, from last to first is a pretty good feeling." Rahm rose to the top of ⁠the leaderboard after the second round, sharing the position with Hatton and Francesco Laporta despite hitting three ​bogeys on the day. He claimed a solo lead on Saturday with an ⁠eagle and five birdies, finishing a stroke ahead of Laporta.

The 31-year-old, who welcomed his fourth child with wife ⁠Kelley ​Cahill last month, shook off a bogey on the third hole to solidify his lead with six birdies in the final round. "After everything that's gone on and ⁠some poor play and some battles, mentally, with a lot of the noise, to come ⁠back out after ⁠a little bit of rest and having a new addition to the family, it's quite special," Rahm added.

"I only wish they were ‌here to celebrate ‌with me."

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