Soccer-Fan hospitalised after falling through stand during Tromso - Bodo/Glimt game

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 21:00 IST
Soccer-Fan hospitalised after falling through stand during Tromso - Bodo/Glimt game

Several fans ‌in the away section of Tromso's stadium fell through a hole in the stand and one person was taken to hospital during their Norwegian top-flight match with Bodo/Glimt on Sunday, both clubs ‌said. The game was stopped just before halftime when Bodo keeper Nikita Haikin called the referee's ‌attention to the incident behind the goal where the away fans were standing in the pouring rain.

"We have had a serious incident in the away stand in connection with the game between TIL and Bodo/Glimt. Preliminary information ⁠is ​that a person has ⁠fallen through the stands, and is injured," Tromso said in a statement. "Up to five people fell through the stands, ⁠and one was sent to hospital," Bodo press officer Simen Pedersen told Reuters in a text message.

Bodo ​supporter Andrine Moen witnessed the accident. "We stood and bounced to a supporter song, then ⁠the floor gave way, it cracked in two in the row in front of us. There were at least ⁠two ​people who fell through the floor, but we don't know how far they fell or how many fell in total," she told newspaper Verdens Gang (VG).

Bodo fans were instructed to leave ⁠the away section, with Tromso fans asked to make space for them in other parts of ⁠the ground, VG ⁠reported. The club said that the game, 0-0 at the time, would resume following consultations between them and the Norwegian football federation (NFF), the away team, ‌supporters and ‌the police.

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