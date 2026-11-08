Houthi attack damages Aramco building in Riyadh's financial district

Windows were blown out across several floors of Saudi oil giant Aramco's corporate office in the heart of the financial district of the capital Riyadh on Sunday by what the energy ministry said was debris from ‌an attempt to attack the building. The ministry said damage to the Aramco Tower was limited and there were no injuries or fatalities, without assigning responsibility for the attack. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen said Saudi air defences had intercepted Houthi missiles over the city in the early hours.

The Houthis, who claimed the attack, have escalated ‌their fighting with the kingdom in what has become another front in the wider US-Israeli war against Tehran. Many schools in the kingdom resumed in-person classes on Sunday ‌after weeks of home learning and several Saudi government agencies returned to in-office work suspended after earlier Houthi attacks.

The Houthis have ramped up strikes on Aramco facilities in recent weeks, including the oil giant's headquarters in Dhahran in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition said air defences also intercepted a Houthi missile on Sunday in the province, where most of the oil and gas reserves of ⁠the world's ​largest crude exporter lie. It said they had ⁠also destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in Saada used by the Houthis in the Sunday attack on Riyadh.

TALKS AMID INTENSIFIED ATTACKS The renewed fighting between the Houthis and the coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised ⁠government intensified after the group advanced in September toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula from the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis ​have since stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi ports and airports, including Riyadh's international airport. The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the airport ⁠was targeted in Sunday's attacks, but there was no confirmation from Saudi authorities. A strike on the airport in October killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.

In response to the attacks, Saudi Arabia has ⁠been ​carrying out air strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The latest escalation comes a day after Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said Saudi airstrikes killed at least 33 people near Sanaa. Saudi authorities said they were investigating.

The kingdom, a key US ally, has also been requesting assistance from countries ranging from the US to Europe and ⁠the Middle East, for both defensive and offensive support against the Yemeni group. Britain said in October it would fly fighter jets on defensive missions to help protect Saudi ⁠cities from Houthi aerial attacks.

Saudi Arabia has pursued ⁠the diplomatic route as well, with top officials from Riyadh, Ankara and Islamabad — the Mecca defence pact countries — meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran last month. Tehran later said talks with Riyadh were continuing to seek new regional security arrangements that ‌would exclude foreign military involvement.