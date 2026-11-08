Rugby-Springboks call on experienced lock Etzebeth ahead of France clash

South Africa have called ​up experienced lock Eben ​Etzebeth ahead of ‌their Nations ​Championship fixtures against France and Ireland as uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed returns ‌home with a shoulder injury. • Etzebeth, 35, was initially ruled out of the November internationals through injury but has ‌been called on after fellow second row Salmaan Moerat ‌pulled out of the 66-7 victory over Italy on Saturday after suffering back spasms in the warm-up

• Etzebeth is the most-capped Springbok ⁠with ​147 test ⁠appearances and could be drafted straight into the matchday 23 against France ⁠when coach Rassie Erasmus names his team on Monday • Ahmed, ​20, is one of six uncapped players in the ⁠squad but with enough cover at flyhalf, there will be no ⁠like-for-like ​replacement

• “We opted to call up Eben, who will not only bring vast experience to the group at ⁠this vital stage of the Nations Championship, but also valuable ⁠leadership skills, ⁠especially with two important matches against France and Ireland,” Erasmus said in a statement ‌on Sunday