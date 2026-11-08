Russia says hit power substations in Ukraine and three ships in Black Sea

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2026 21:29 IST
Russia says hit power substations in Ukraine and three ships in Black Sea

Russia said ​on Sunday overnight strikes by ‌its forces ​had hit three cargo vessels that were carrying military goods for Ukraine and ‌two electricity substations, which it said supplied power to the Ukrainian defence industry.

The Defence Ministry said Russian forces had struck a container ship ‌delivering weapons and military equipment to the Black Sea port of ‌Odesa, and another in the port of Chornomorsk, which is in the same southwestern region of Ukraine. According to the ministry, the second container ship ⁠had delivered ​dual-use cargo ⁠to Ukraine. It said a third vessel, a dry cargo ship hit south-west ⁠of Odesa, was carrying weapons and military equipment for Ukraine's armed forces.

Reuters ​could not independently verify the ministry’s claims. There was no ⁠immediate comment from Ukraine. The ministry also said Russia had hit two ⁠power ​substations in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions, both of which it said powered military-industrial enterprises.

Ukrainian power company DTEK said a ⁠Russian overnight attack on energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk had left more than 600,000 ⁠people without ⁠electricity. "Important energy facilities in the region were damaged in an overnight attack," the company said on ‌Telegram.

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