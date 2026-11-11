India, Moldova hold third round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

India and Moldova held the third round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on Wednesday, reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussing ways to expand cooperation across key sectors, including energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building. The consultations were co-chaired by Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Corina Calugaru, State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge co-chaired the 3rd round of India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations with Ms. Corina Calugaru, State Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova," Jaiswal said.

"They reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas and discussed ways to further strengthen ties between India and Moldova, along with exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added. According to the official MEA press release, the discussions covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, economic, education, cultural, consular and people-to-people exchanges.

Both delegations emphasised the need to further enhance cooperation in energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building, while also exchanging perspectives on regional and global developments and cooperation in multilateral fora. The consultations provided an opportunity for the two sides to review the progress of their bilateral partnership and identify areas where cooperation could be further expanded.

The MEA also highlighted the significance of the recent high-level engagement between the two countries, noting that the historic visit of the President of India to Moldova in July 2026 had provided renewed momentum to bilateral relations. The July visit was the first-ever presidential visit from India by President Droupadi Murmu to Moldova, marking an important milestone in diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

"India and Moldova share warm and cordial bilateral ties. The historic visit of the President of India to Moldova in July 2026, as the first Presidential visit from India has provided renewed momentum to bilateral relations," the ministry said. "The discussions held at the FOC will contribute to further strengthening of India-Moldova bilateral partnership," it added.

The two sides also agreed to hold the next session of Foreign Office Consultations in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, at mutually convenient dates. The latest round of consultations is part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between India and Moldova, with both countries reiterating their interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation and maintaining exchanges on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the MEA press release. (ANI)