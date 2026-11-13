Soccer-UEFA sets up human rights board for Euro 2028
UEFA has established a Human Rights Advisory Board to provide independent oversight and advice during the planning and delivery of Euro 2028, the governing body said on Friday.
UEFA has established a Human Rights Advisory Board to provide independent oversight and advice during the planning and delivery of Euro 2028, the governing body said on Friday.
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