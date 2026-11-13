Mexico's president says no migrant caravan is heading to US
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday there is no migrant caravan at this time in transit through the country toward the northern border with the United States.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday there is no migrant caravan at this time in transit through the country toward the northern border with the United States.
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