Pakistan hold firm to secure draw against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi Test 

The opening Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a hard-fought draw after five days of competitive cricket in Rawalpindi.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 21:03 IST
Pakistan hold firm to secure draw against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi Test 
Babar Azam (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The opening Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a hard-fought draw after five days of competitive cricket in Rawalpindi. Pakistan, who began the final day with a 45-run lead, showed resilience with the bat to finish at 284/8 in their second innings, ensuring Sri Lanka had no opportunity to bat again.

Resuming Day 5 at 57/1, Pakistan suffered an early setback, losing Azan Awais (22) and Mohammad Taha (24) in quick succession. Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando picked up the respective wickets. Skipper Babar Azam battled hard for his 34 before falling to Milan Rathnayaka, while Salman Agha (13) departed shortly afterwards, leaving Pakistan under pressure.

Ghazi Ghori contributed a valuable 35, but Saud Shakeel remained the backbone of the innings, holding firm at one end and frustrating the Sri Lankan bowling attack with a determined knock. Having top-scored for Pakistan in the first innings with 93, Shakeel continued his impressive form, striking seven boundaries in his second-innings effort. However, his bid for a century ended agonisingly at 97 when Kumara bowled him, bringing the match to a close.

Rathnayaka led Sri Lanka's bowling attack with figures of 3/47, while Kumara (2/65) and Fernando (2/35) claimed two wickets each. Earlier, Pakistan had elected to bat first and declared their opening innings at 434/9. Sri Lanka responded with 446, securing a 12-run first-innings lead courtesy of outstanding centuries from Dhananjaya de Silva (167) and Kusal Mendis (119).

Pakistan debutant Saqib Khan, who impressed with a seven-wicket haul in the match, was named Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance. (ANI)

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