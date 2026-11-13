Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says  

​Turkey ​and Qatar ‌signed a mutual ​defence agreement on Friday, ‌Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said, after the president ‌met the Qatari Emir Sheikh ‌Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul.

"President Erdogan stated that ⁠we ​would ⁠continue working together to prevent the ⁠resurgence of war in ​the Gulf region and establish ⁠a basis for dialogue and ⁠achieve ​peace," the presidency said in a statement ⁠on X, which did not ⁠provide details ⁠on the defence accord.