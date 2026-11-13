Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, Turkish presidency says
Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defence agreement on Friday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said, after the president met the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul.
"President Erdogan stated that we would continue working together to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace," the presidency said in a statement on X, which did not provide details on the defence accord.