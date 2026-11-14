Turkey, Qatar sign mutual defence agreement, pledge unified stance against attack

Turkey ​and Qatar signed a mutual defence agreement on ​Friday aimed at strengthening collective defence and ‌promoting ​regional security, and pledged a unified stance against any external armed attack targeting either country, according to a joint statement issued after talks between their leaders.

The ‌two sides agreed to consult on threats to their security, as well as regional and global security issues and defence policies, and to expand cooperation through joint military exercises, defence-industry cooperation and personnel training exchanges. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ‌signed the accord during a meeting in Istanbul with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

The agreement ‌reflected the two countries' commitment to safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as their shared vision of a more secure and stable regional order, Turkey and Qatar said in the joint communique following the 12th session of their Supreme Strategic Committee. "President Erdogan ⁠stated ​that we would continue working together ⁠to prevent the resurgence of war in the Gulf region and establish a basis for dialogue and achieve peace," the ⁠Turkish presidency said in a statement on X.

The countries also expressed readiness to pursue energy cooperation, particularly in liquefied natural gas ​trade, building on their long-standing relationship, the joint statement added. The Turkish presidency had said Turkey and Qatar ⁠were working to develop and diversify their energy partnership and that their cooperation in the defence industry would continue to grow.

In August, Turkey, ⁠Saudi ​Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca, bringing together the Sunni Muslim US allies at a time of conflict across the region. Turkey's parliament ratified the so-called Mecca Joint Defence Agreement last ⁠week, clearing the way for Ankara to send military support to Saudi Arabia, which has been struggling to fend ⁠off attacks by Yemen's ⁠Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Under the agreement, signed by the three regional powers in August, an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all.