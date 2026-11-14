Zelenskiy says restrictions still in place on Starshield, hampering operations inside Ukraine

President ​Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said ‌on Friday that ​speed restrictions remained in ‌place on the US Starshield satellite communications system, hampering ‌the Ukrainian military's ability to ‌operate inside the country. "Unfortunately, the speed restrictions remain in ⁠place ​along the ⁠entire front line and in ⁠temporarily-occupied territories of Ukraine," he ​said in his nightly ⁠video address.

"I expect the Ministry ⁠of ​Defence and the Foreign Ministry, together with ⁠all relevant structures in the ⁠United ⁠States, will work through this issue."