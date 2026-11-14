Zelenskiy says restrictions still in place on Starshield, hampering operations inside Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that speed restrictions remained in place on the US Starshield satellite communications system, hampering the Ukrainian military's ability to operate inside the country. "Unfortunately, the speed restrictions remain in place along the entire front line and in temporarily-occupied territories of Ukraine," he said in his nightly video address.
"I expect the Ministry of Defence and the Foreign Ministry, together with all relevant structures in the United States, will work through this issue."