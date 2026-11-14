Hassett expected to leave Trump administration, Semafor reports

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 01:06 IST
Hassett expected to leave Trump administration, Semafor reports

The director of the ​White House's National Economic Council is ​expected to depart ‌the Trump administration ​in the coming weeks, Semafor reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the plans. The ‌report said the NEC director, Kevin Hassett, has been inquiring about roles outside the administration since before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which resulted in ‌Democrats retaking both chambers of the US Congress, delivering a blow ‌for Republican President Donald Trump. Semafor said his departure was not tied to the results.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who could hold both roles, and his counselor, David Zervos, are ⁠among ​the people being ⁠eyed to replace Hassett, according to Semafor. The report said Hassett's plans could change. Hassett would ⁠be the latest high-profile departure from the White House in recent weeks. Last ​week, Trump replaced his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, with longtime ⁠aide Stephen Miller.

The White House and the US Treasury Department did not immediately respond ⁠to ​requests for comment. Hassett served as the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers during Trump's first administration.

He left the ⁠role in 2019 but later returned to the White House to serve as ⁠a senior ⁠adviser to Trump during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hassett was considered to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last year, but ‌Kevin ‌Warsh eventually got the role.

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