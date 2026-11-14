US DHS chief says no reason for public to be afraid after FAA grounds all flights

The ​chief ‌of the ​US Department of Homeland ‌Security said on Friday there was no reason for ‌the public to ‌be afraid after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all ⁠flights ​nationwide ⁠following a communications failure that ⁠hit air traffic control ​centers across the country.

President Donald ⁠Trump was briefed on ⁠the ​situation and all flights were accounted ⁠for, DHS Secretary Markwayne ⁠Mullin ⁠told reporters on Friday.