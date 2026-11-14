Soccer-Lens appoint Digard as coach until 2028
RC Lens have appointed Didier Digard as head coach on a contract until June 2028, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday, a day after dismissing Yannick Cahuzac.
RC Lens have appointed Didier Digard as head coach on a contract until June 2028, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday, a day after dismissing Yannick Cahuzac.
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