Democratic senators order Musk to preserve SpaceX records over Ukraine Starlink access, WSJ reports
Democratic senators have told Elon Musk to preserve all records related to SpaceX's restrictions on Ukraine's use of its Starlink and Starshield satellite services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a letter.
"The October and November restrictions now raise the disturbing possibility that these vulnerabilities persist even within systems on which the U.S. government relies," senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons said in the letter to Musk, the report said.