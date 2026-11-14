Democratic senators order Musk to preserve SpaceX records over Ukraine Starlink access, WSJ reports

Democratic ‌senators have ​told Elon Musk to preserve ‌all records related to SpaceX's restrictions on Ukraine's use ‌of its Starlink and Starshield ‌satellite services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing ⁠a ​letter.

"The ⁠October and November restrictions now ⁠raise the disturbing possibility that ​these vulnerabilities persist even within ⁠systems on which the U.S. ⁠government ​relies," senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons ⁠said in the letter to ⁠Musk, ⁠the report said.