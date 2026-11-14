Ice hockey-IIHF files challenge with CAS over decision to reinstate Russia, media reports say

The International Ice Hockey ​Federation (IIHF) has filed ​a challenge with the ‌Court ​of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over its ruling to reinstate Russian teams ‌in next year's world championships, according to media reports on Friday. The Athletic and TSN reported that the governing body's ‌challenge is based on the non-disclosure of ties ‌to Russia by two of the three CAS panel members involved in the decision.

The IIHF and CAS did not immediately respond ⁠to ​requests for ⁠comment from Reuters. The Lausanne-based court last month ordered the IIHF to ⁠admit Russian teams to five upcoming tournaments, beginning with the ​World Junior Championship in Alberta that runs from ⁠December 26 to January 5.

Canada said this week it will prevent ⁠Russian ​athletes and officials from entering the country for the upcoming World Junior Championship, regardless of ⁠whether they already hold valid visas. Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia ⁠and the ⁠Czech Republic have also previously said they would refuse to compete against Russia.