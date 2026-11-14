Microsoft says consumer products services recovered on Friday
Microsoft said on Friday its consumer products services had fully recovered, while it was seeing some sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services.
Microsoft said on Friday its consumer products services had fully recovered, while it was seeing some sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services.
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