Pfizer, Innovent GLP-1 drugs added to China national insurance for diabetes

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 12:02 IST
Pfizer, Innovent GLP-1 drugs added to China national insurance for diabetes

GLP-1 drugs ​from Pfizer and Innovent Biologics will ​be added to China's state-run health ‌insurance ​scheme from January 1 for patients with type 2 diabetes, the National Healthcare Security Administration said on Saturday, in a ‌fresh challenge to Danish rival Novo Nordisk.

China has the highest number of adults with diabetes in the world, according to an estimate by the International Diabetes Federation. Pfizer's ecnoglutide and ‌Innovent's mazdutide belong to the class of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs already included in China's ‌state insurance list from firms such as Novo, Eli Lilly and Guangzhou Innogen Pharmaceutical. Novo's Ozempic joined China's reimbursement list in 2022, followed by Lilly's Mounjaro and Innogen's efsubaglutide alfa from this year for patients ⁠with ​type 2 diabetes. ⁠Inclusion in the national reimbursement list makes drugs more widely available in the country of 1.4 billion people, ⁠though an increase in sales volume often comes with lower prices.

The GLP-1 class of weight drugs ​mimics a gut hormone to curb appetite and regulate blood sugar in patients ⁠with diabetes. Sales of Ozempic injector pens in the greater China region of mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong — ⁠Novo's ​largest market after the US — slipped 7% to about 5.4 billion Danish crowns ($850 million) in 2025.

Other treatments to be added to the list include two ⁠Eli Lilly drugs for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as a CAR-T therapy from ⁠JW Therapeutics, according ⁠to company statements. The CAR-T therapy, which engineers patients' immune cells to recognise and kill cancer cells, was the first to be included ‌in the reimbursement ‌list.

TRENDING

1
US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

US Senate Banking Committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Lutnick to testify

Global
2
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
3
South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sidelines

South Korea’s Lee to hold summits with Thai, Philippine leaders on ASEAN sid...

Global
4
US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche says

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, Blanche...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026