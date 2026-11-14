Microsoft says consumer products services recovered; still monitoring enterprise services 

Microsoft said ‌its consumer products services had fully recovered at 4:10 p.m. UTC on Friday (1610 ‌GMT), while it was seeing ‌some sustained recovery for its Microsoft 365 enterprise services.

The technology giant said it ⁠was "monitoring ​the ⁠backlog of email messages accrued during this event" ⁠before considering the issue with the enterprise ​services resolved. "Due to the severity ⁠of impact this incident caused, we're monitoring ⁠for ​an extended period to ensure no additional mitigative actions are ⁠required," Microsoft said in an update on its ⁠service ⁠status page.