Rugby-Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 19:29 IST
Rugby-Argentina hand Italy another Nations Championship defeat

Argentina beat ​Italy 19-14 on Saturday ​in a Nations ‌Championship meeting ​short on quality and high on errors which condemned the hosts to ‌their fifth defeat in five matches in the competition. Italy took an early lead through Monty Ioane's try, converted by ‌Tommaso Allan, but Argentina, who were down to 14 ‌men, levelled just before halftime, with hooker Bautista Bernasconi going over and Tomas Albornoz adding the conversion.

Rodrigo Isgro's try in the 55th ⁠minute ​put Argentina ⁠ahead and five minutes later Mateo Carreras extended the lead when he ⁠went over for the visitors, with Albornoz converting. A penalty try ​for Italy set up a grandstand finish but Argentina ⁠held on for their 10th straight win over the Italians.

Argentina earned ⁠their ​second victory of the competition and are on 11 points, third in the Southern Hemisphere standings, three ⁠points ahead of Australia, who visit Scotland on Sunday. Italy earned ⁠a losing ⁠bonus point, their first of the competition, but will finish bottom of the Northern ‌Hemisphere group.

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