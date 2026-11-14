Soccer-Japan's Sakamoto secures last-gasp 3-2 friendly win over Brazil

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2026 18:43 IST
Soccer-Japan's Sakamoto secures last-gasp 3-2 friendly win over Brazil

Japan's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto ​scored a stoppage-time ​goal to snatch ‌a 3-2 ​friendly win over Brazil in Singapore on Saturday, avenging their ‌World Cup defeat despite Vinicius Jr's double. Japan seized control early through goals from Takefusa Kubo and ‌Keito Nakamura, but Vinicius led Brazil's response, pulling ‌one back before halftime and equalising after the break.

The game appeared headed for a draw until Sakamoto struck ⁠to ​secure a ⁠memorable victory for Hajime Moriyasu's side. Tempers flared after the winner, ⁠with Brazil's manager Carlo Ancelotti and forward Raphinha sent ​off for protesting after the Brazilians appealed ⁠for a foul on Joao Gomes in the build-up.

The victory ⁠carried ​added significance for Japan, who suffered a heartbreaking exit against Brazil in the World ⁠Cup round of 32 in June. Brazil needed a ⁠stoppage-time ⁠winner from Gabriel Martinelli to secure a 2-1 comeback victory.

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