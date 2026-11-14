Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ice hockey-IIHF files challenge with CAS over decision to reinstate Russia, media reports ​say

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has filed a challenge with the Court of ​Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over its ruling to reinstate Russian teams in ‌next ​year's world championships, according to media reports on Friday. The Athletic and TSN reported that the governing body's challenge is based on the non-disclosure of ties to Russia by two of the three CAS panel members involved in the decision.

Tennis-Svitolina stuns Sabalenka to reach WTA Finals semis

Elina Svitolina ‌overwhelmed Aryna Sabalenka in the deciding set to seal a 6-3 3-6 6-1 upset on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals in Indian Wells, where she will face Linda Noskova. Svitolina absorbed and redirected Sabalenka's power effectively, breaking the Belarusian six times before sealing her first victory over her opponent in more than six years with a forehand winner on her fourth match point. With ‌the win, Svitolina improved to 2-6 against Sabalenka in their career meetings.

Canadiens F Chris Kreider (lower body) out 6-8 weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Kreider will be out six-to-eight weeks with a ‌lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Kreider got tangled up with Michael Eyssimont in the third period of Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Kreider was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he departed the ice and did not return to the game.

Soccer-Pochettino wants to end tenure as US coach on high note

Outgoing US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday he is committed to ending his tenure on a high note ⁠before leaving ​to take charge of Manchester United. The Argentine's departure ⁠comes after he signed a new contract with US Soccer in August to lead the Americans through to the 2030 World Cup.

NFL reassigns refs to work games within driving distance

The nationwide travel snafu created by Friday's FAA ground stop ⁠prompted the NFL to adjust Sunday's officiating assignments. The league reassigned three Week 10 games to backup referees whose hometowns are within driving distance.

Canes activate captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes activated captain ​Jordan Staal from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland. Staal, 38, has not played since Oct. 10 due to a partially torn ⁠calf muscle. The forward has participated in a pair of practices in Helsinki.

Report: Red Sox, Jake Bauers agree to 4-year, $58M deal

The Boston Red Sox and first baseman Jake Bauers have agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN reported Friday. Bauers, ⁠31, ​is coming off a breakout season with the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers, who had extended him a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer after the season.

Oklahoma AD: SEC said to accept postponement vs. Ole Miss or forfeit

The Southeastern Conference rescheduled No. 19 Ole Miss' football game at Oklahoma from Saturday to Sunday due to travel issues caused by the nationwide air-traffic shutdown on Friday, but ⁠the altered date didn't sit well with Sooners athletic director Roger Denny. In a social-media post early Saturday morning, Denny wrote that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey informed him the Sooners would ⁠be required to forfeit the game if they didn't ⁠agree to play on Sunday.

Tennis-Svitolina says daughter remains priority after split from Monfils

Elina Svitolina said maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with Gael Monfils and protecting the wellbeing of their young daughter are her priorities as she adapts to life after their split. The Ukrainian said she and Monfils, the French ‌former world number six, remain ‌in regular contact despite their separation, which they announced last month. The couple married in July 2021 ​and welcomed a daughter, Skai, in October 2022.