Rugby-Inspired Wales beat New Zealand for first time in 73 years

Wales ended a 73-year ‌winless ​sequence against New Zealand with a stunning 35-28 victory in the Nations Championship on Saturday.

Wales, wholast overcame the All Blacks in 1953 and have endured a dismal recent run, outscored the visitors five tries to four and produced a defensive performance for the ages to end a ‌run of 34 lossesto the three-times world champions. They caught New Zealand cold with two early tries and two more at the start of the second half, and heroic Welsh defence resisted waves of attacks in the closing stages to hold on for a famous victory.

"It's come from belief. Obviously we've got the crowd behind us, and the energy and the noise was unbelievable," said Welsh man ‌of the match James Botham. "We've been training on the defensive side of things, and it shows how training has come on and just how much we have got each other's back."

The ‌Wales players team were in tears at the end amid raucous celebrations at the Principality Stadium after Tomos Williams, Dewi Lake, Archie Griffin, Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit scored tries and Sam Costelow was immaculate with the boot. New Zealand’s tries were scored by Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Fehi Fineanganofo and Peter Lakai, all converted by Richie Mo’unga.

EARLY LEAD Home supporters were pinching themselves as Wales took less than 90 seconds to open the scoring and crossed the All Blacks' line ⁠for a ​second try five minutes later to move 14-0 ahead.

Williams’ ⁠long pass to Rees-Zammit set up the first try with the winger kicking the ball ahead and the scrumhalf following up and being first to dive on the loose ball. Captain Lake scored the second try as he powered over ⁠from close range after Jac Morgan’s burst set up the opportunity.

Although New Zealand got their first try when scrumhalf Ratima easily broke through the home defence in the 10th minute, the Welsh were in dreamland when ​they had a third try after battering away at the Kiwi line with tighthead prop Archie Griffin powering over. At halftime, however, the scores were level at 21-21 as ⁠New Zealand fought back with Sititi grabbing a try and winger Fineanganofo dotting down after a move started in his own half by Mo’unga and relentlessly driven forward to exhaust the Welsh defence.

The All Blacks were expected to romp away in ⁠the ​second half but Wales scored two quick tries to again catch their visitors cold. After a series of carries through the middle, Williams’ long pass found James in the corner to score in the 44th minute.

Five minutes later a drive from a lineout put Rees-Zammit over and gave Wales a 35-21 lead. Lakai reduced the deficit with a try to make 35-28 in the 53rd ⁠minute, after which the All Blacks camped on the Welsh line but were denied by stoic and lung-busting defence.

Three times they were held up over the line with the Welsh defenders ⁠making a total of 346 tackles by the end ⁠of the game. It was only the fourth time Wales had beaten New Zealand in 39 meetings.

"A hell of a defensive effort from them," New Zealand coach Dave Rennie said. "They were excellent tonight." One consolation for the All Blacks was that the bonus points they picked up put them ‌above South Africa in the Northern ‌Hemisphere standings as they seek a place in the new competition's final at Twickenham.

(Writing by Mark ​Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)