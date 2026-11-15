Tennis-Sabalenka apologies for outburst during loss to Svitolina

​Aryna Sabalenka apologised on ​Saturday for her ‌angry outburst ​during her defeat by Ukraine's Elina Svitolina at the WTA Finals.

Television footage ‌appeared to show the Belarusian swearing during Friday's round-robin match, with some social media users interpreting her remarks as being directed ‌at Svitolina or Ukrainians. The loss eliminated Sabalenka from the ‌season-ending tournament. "My comment was not directed at Elina," Sabalenka said in a social media post.

"I was frustrated with a small group of spectators ⁠who ​were aggressively cheering ⁠my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment. "That said, I ⁠should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone ​I offended.

"Elina played a great match, and I wish her ⁠all the best for the rest of the tournament." Svitolina did not shake ⁠hands ​with Sabalenka after the match, maintaining her policy of not doing so with Russian or Belarusian opponents following ⁠Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow launched with Belarus ⁠as a ⁠staging ground.

The 2018 WTA Finals champion will play Linda Noskova on Saturday for a place in ‌the ‌final.