Israeli military says it struck senior armed Hamas commander

The ​Israeli military said ​on Sunday it had ‌struck a ​senior commander in Hamas' armed wing, and Hamas sources told Reuters ‌the strike killed senior armed Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in Khan Younis.

Hamas later confirmed his death and said ‌his funeral would be held on Sunday afternoon in ‌Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Abu Younis, 53, commanded the Rafah brigade in Hamas' armed wing. He had been a ⁠member ​of the ⁠Al-Qassam Brigades since 1991 and held several senior operational roles in Rafah.

Medics ⁠said Abu Younis was killed and others were wounded ​in an airstrike that targeted him in a street ⁠in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis. An October 2025 ceasefire halted ⁠major ​fighting but has not stopped Israeli attacks or secured Hamas' disarmament.

Gaza health authorities say at least ⁠1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire went into ⁠effect. Five ⁠Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period.