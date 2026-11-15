Bahrain's interior ministry issues alerts of potential threats

​Bahrain issued ​two separate ‌alerts about potential ​threats in posts on social ‌media platform X on Sunday, the first such warnings by the Gulf ‌country since September.

Bahrain, home to the ‌US Navy's Fifth Fleet, urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed ⁠to ​the ⁠nearest safe location, its interior ministry said. ⁠It did not provide further details ​on the threats. The warnings came two ⁠days after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said ⁠they ​attacked a US early-warning radar in Bahrain. The US military ⁠denied the claim, saying it had ⁠intercepted ⁠two Iranian drones without any harm caused.