Bahrain's interior ministry issues alerts of potential threats

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 09:48 IST
Bahrain's interior ministry issues alerts of potential threats

​Bahrain issued ​two separate ‌alerts about potential ​threats in posts on social ‌media platform X on Sunday, the first such warnings by the Gulf ‌country since September.

Bahrain, home to the ‌US Navy's Fifth Fleet, urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed ⁠to ​the ⁠nearest safe location, its interior ministry said. ⁠It did not provide further details ​on the threats. The warnings came two ⁠days after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said ⁠they ​attacked a US early-warning radar in Bahrain. The US military ⁠denied the claim, saying it had ⁠intercepted ⁠two Iranian drones without any harm caused.

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germany beat Serbia

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Reijnder's hat-trick fires Dutch to 7-0 rout of Greece, Germ...

Global
2
BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Related To Any Microsoft Services

BRIEF-Microsoft Says No Indication That FAA’s Nationwide Ground Stop Is Rela...

Global
3
New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

New York sued over law requiring social media 'warning label'

Global
4
SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round trip

SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight with hopes of achieving first round tri...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026