Guatemala decrees state of emergency in two departments after lawmaker killed in attack

Guatemalan authorities on Saturday ​decreed a state of emergency ​in the eastern departments of ‌Zacapa ​and Izabal, banning gatherings and boosting powers for security forces, a week after a lawmaker and three ‌police officers were killed in an attack. The decree limits outdoor gatherings and allows security officials to disperse groups by force, as well as to ‌make arrests and enter residences without a warrant. It is effective immediately ‌and through the next 30 days.

The two neighboring departments span an area roughly the size of Qatar. The announcement follows a series of armed attacks in Zacapa, including the ⁠shooting ​of lawmaker Julio ⁠Cesar Portillo in Rio Hondo on November 6. Portillo was taken to a hospital ⁠but later died of his injuries. Three police officers were also killed in the ​attack, President Bernardo Arevalo later announced.

Authorities did not identify who was ⁠responsible, but the attack occurred amid heightened concerns over the influence of organized crime. Washington this ⁠week ​designated several crime groups operating in Zacapa as terrorist organizations and has accused them of ties to Mexican drug trafficking cartels. "The Government ⁠of Guatemala remains committed to protecting the lives, safety, and peace of Guatemalan ⁠families," the government ⁠said in a statement, adding the state of emergency aimed to protect the local population.