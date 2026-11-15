Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Andreeva beats Pegula, will ​face Svitolina in WTA Finals championship match

Russian teenager Mirra ​Andreeva extended her unbeaten run at the WTA ‌Finals ​on Saturday, dispatching American Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-4 to reach the final, where she will face a resurgent Elina Svitolina. Andreeva's heavy groundstrokes, strong serving and tireless defense were too ‌much for the American in their first career meeting, played under sunny skies in the California desert.

Canadiens F Chris Kreider (lower body) out 6-8 weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Chris Kreider will be out six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Kreider got ‌tangled up with Michael Eyssimont in the third period of Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. Kreider was unable ‌to put any weight on his left leg as he departed the ice and did not return to the game.

NFL reassigns refs to work games within driving distance

The nationwide travel snafu created by Friday's FAA ground stop prompted the NFL to adjust Sunday's officiating assignments. The league reassigned ⁠three ​Week 10 games to backup referees ⁠whose hometowns are within driving distance.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth (illness) questionable vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was added to the team's injury report as ⁠questionable to face the host Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Per the Steelers (6-2) on Saturday, Freiermuth is dealing with an illness.

Saints activate RB ​Travis Etienne from IR

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne was activated from injured reserve Saturday, one day ⁠before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Etienne sustained a hamstring injury during New Orleans' 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. He ⁠was ​placed on injured reserve four days later.

Canes activate captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve

The Carolina Hurricanes activated captain Jordan Staal from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's game against the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland. Staal, 38, has ⁠not played since Oct. 10 due to a partially torn calf muscle. The forward has participated in a pair of practices ⁠in Helsinki.

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker ⁠III downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons due to a groin ‌injury. The Chiefs (6-2) ‌announced the decision on Saturday, with ESPN reporting the move ​is being made for cautionary purposes.