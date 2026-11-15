Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 10:31 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​entertainment news briefs.

'We're ​still standing' King ‌Charles jokes ​with Elton John in birthday clip

Britain's King Charles joked that he ‌and Elton John were "still standing" in a clip recorded for the singer's radio show which was aired on Saturday - ‌the monarch's 78th birthday. Charles had joined John for ‌a special edition of the singer's "Elton John's Rocket Hour" on Apple Music to celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust ⁠and ​musicians who ⁠have supported his youth charity.

K-pop's Stray Kids to take 'RUN IT' tour to ⁠North America and Europe in 2027

Members of the K-pop group ​Stray Kids are set to perform in some of ⁠the biggest venues of their careers, as their extended "RUN IT" ⁠world ​tour moves into more stadiums across North America and Europe in 2027. The North American leg opens ⁠in Seattle on May 16, 2027, with the tour also ⁠set to ⁠include shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona among others, culminating in a ‌summer ‌performance at the San Siro Stadium ​in Milan.

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