TIMELINE-Rift deepens between the Philippines, China over South China Sea

Relations between Manila and Beijing have soured under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with ​Manila pivoting back towards the United States, which supports the Southeast Asian nation ​in its maritime disputes with China.

Here is a timeline of ‌key ​events over the last two years that have escalated tensions between the Philippines and China: 2025

JANUARY 6 – Philippines deploys ships, aircraft to monitor China's largest coast guard vessel in exclusive economic zone. FEBRUARY 18 – Manila accuses Chinese navy of a dangerous flyby near Scarborough ‌Shoal; Beijing disputes.

MARCH 28 – China deploys two H-6 bombers around Scarborough Shoal, satellite images show. MAY 5 – Philippines challenges Chinese research ship over what it says was an illegal marine survey off Ilocos coast.

AUGUST 4 – Philippine, Indian navies sail together for first time in South China Sea. AUGUST 12 – Manila criticises Chinese "dangerous manoeuvres" at Scarborough Shoal; says they led to Chinese ship ‌collision.

AUGUST 13 – China says it drove away US destroyer that sailed near Scarborough Shoal; US Navy says its action was in line with international law. SEPTEMBER 10 – China ‌approves creation of a national nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal.

SEPTEMBER 16 – Chinese coast guard fires water cannon at Philippine ships near Scarborough Shoal; Philippines accuses Beijing of "aggressive" action that injured one person. OCTOBER 12 – Manila accuses Chinese coast guard of ramming and firing water cannon at Philippine fisheries vessels near Philippine-occupied Thitu Island.

2026 JANUARY 20 – China says it drove away Philippine aircraft that "illegally intruded" into the airspace over Scarborough Shoal.

JANUARY 27 – Philippine, US militaries hold ⁠joint military drills near ​Scarborough Shoal. FEBRUARY 27 – Philippines joins maritime drills ⁠with allies US and Japan in the South China Sea; China also conducts similar drills in the disputed sea.

MARCH 4 – Philippines apprehends Filipino nationals suspected of spying for China. MARCH 18 – China expels two Philippine aircraft ⁠above Scarborough Shoal.

MARCH 20 – Philippines accuses Chinese navy ship of directing its fire-control radar against one of its vessels. MARCH 29 – China conducts naval, air and coast guard patrols around Scarborough Shoal after Beijing and Manila ​resume talks on energy cooperation.

APRIL 9 – Philippine Coast Guard accuses Chinese forces of directly firing flares at its aircraft in the South China Sea. APRIL 25 – China ⁠holds live-fire drills in waters near Luzon island as Manila and Washington stage war games.

APRIL 27 – Philippines, US stage drills in Palawan province near South China Sea. MAY 2 – US, Philippines deploy anti-ship missile system in province near ⁠Taiwan ​for war games.

MAY 7 – Philippines says Chinese vessel conducted "illegal" research near gas-rich Reed Bank in South China Sea. JUNE 9 – Philippines takes diplomatic action against China over floating structure in South China Sea.

JUNE 11 – China announces sanctions against Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, saying he had "repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China." JULY 20 – Philippines says Chinese coast guard personnel struck ⁠Philippine navy sailor in the head using a wooden baton during an encounter in the South China Sea.

JULY 23 – Manila says Chinese coast guard vessel fired water cannon ⁠at a Philippine government fisheries vessel at ⁠the Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. SEPTEMBER 18 – Philippines says China coast guard rammed Philippine boat on refuelling mission.

SEPTEMBER 25 – Philippines accuses China of obstructing a resupply mission to troops at Second Thomas Shoal. OCTOBER 16 – Philippines chides China's ambassador over his "thinly veiled ‌threat" of force.

OCTOBER 19 – Philippines ‌says it summoned China's ambassador to Manila over remarks conveying "threat."