Kids' Choice Awards honor Chris Pratt, BTS

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2026 11:04 IST
Kids' Choice Awards honor Chris Pratt, BTS

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice ​Awards on Saturday honored Chris ​Pratt with the "King of Comedy" title, ‌while ​South Korean boy band BTS took home favorite album for "ARIRANG" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" won favorite movie.

BTS also secured the ‌award for favorite music group, their fifth time in this category, as well as a win for favorite song with "Swim". Tom Holland and Zendaya gained the best male and female actor ‌awards for their roles in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". The event, which was hosted by ‌pop singer Alex Warren and took place at Television City in Los Angeles, aired on CBS for the first time in addition to Nickelodeon. It was also streamed live on Paramount+ for premium subscribers.

"I love ⁠kids!" ​Pratt said on ⁠stage while accepting the award, which celebrates a performer's outstanding comedic work across film, television and other entertainment. "I ⁠have four kids of my own, and them being born was the greatest thing that ever ​happened to me, until tonight!" he joked.

Shifting to a more serious tone, Pratt ⁠later spoke about the importance of loving and appreciating teachers and of using comedy to cope with life's ⁠challenges. During ​the ceremony, Jamie Miller performed "Babydoll", while Ashe performed "Stop The Wedding!".

The annual fan-voted ceremony honors celebrities and franchises across film, television, music and video games. Winners receive the show's ⁠signature hollow orange blimp trophy, and the ceremony is known for its slime-filled stunts and celebrity ⁠soakings. Skydance, the parent ⁠company of CBS and Nickelodeon, has continued to expand its media portfolio. Paramount and Skydance merged in 2025, and the company acquired ‌Warner Bros ‌Discovery in October 2026.

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